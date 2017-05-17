WWII veteran wins lottery on 94th birthday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WWII veteran wins lottery on 94th birthday

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Michigan (CNN) - A World War Two veteran got quite a bit more than just a birthday party this year.

He won 10,000 dollars in a Michigan lottery!

His son got him a raffle ticket for his 94th birthday last month, and it was a big winner.

He says he doesn't have plans to spend the money anytime soon.

He also won the chance to see the Detroit Tigers, his favorite team, play at least one game in-person this season.

