VIDEO: SUV hits young boy on bike, only has minor injuries

An SUV hits a young boy riding his bike, throwing him across the street.



Cameras caught what happened in Florida. The driver of the SUV sped down a street and ran onto the front yard of a home.



The driver then tries to get back on the road, and hit the boy who was riding his bike on the sidewalk.



The driver reportedly took off without checking to see if the young boy was alright.



Amazingly, after getting thrown from the bike, the boy only has minor injuries.