Two decades, two wheels to work every day

Rain, wind, and snow. No problem for an eastern Iowa man.

He's been biking to work every day for decades, and his dedication stands out right now because it's Bike To Work week.

Rusty Easton has been cycling 5 miles to work every day for the past 19 years.

He lives in Waterloo and works at Scheels in Cedar Falls.

KWWL asked him how he prepares for those really cold or really hot days.

He says the key is knowing the weather, dressing appropriately, and then choosing the right bike.

For example in the winter, he uses a bike with "fat tires."

Rusty says he actually doesn't mind bike riding in the snow. He likes it.

He urges people to give biking to work a try, especially this week.

The Cedar Valley Cyclists are even giving gift cards to some bike riders. All the gift cards are from local bike shops. There's a total of 900 dollars worth of gift cards that will be given away.

All bike riders have to do is snap a photo and upload it to the Cedar Valley Cyclists Facebook page for a chance to win.

Bike to Work week lasts through this Friday.

Also toonight, the annual Ride of Silence is happening near Main Street in Cedar Falls. That's at 6:20.

It's to honor cyclists hit and killed by cars.

Click here for the Cedar Valley Cyclists Facebook Page.

