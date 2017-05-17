Rue21 files for bankruptcy, closing 3 stores in Iowa

Rue21, a teen clothing store chain, is closing about 400 stores including one in Cedar Falls.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

A judge must approve that plan, which includes up to $175,000,000 in financing, to help the company pay employees, vendors and honor gift cards.

Rue21 has 20 stores in Iowa. 3 are closing next month: Cedar Falls, Williamsburg, and Ankeny.