Rue21 files for bankruptcy, closing 3 stores in Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Rue21 files for bankruptcy, closing 3 stores in Iowa

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
Connect
(KWWL) -

Rue21, a teen clothing store chain, is closing about 400 stores including one in Cedar Falls.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

A judge must approve that plan, which includes up to $175,000,000 in financing, to help the company pay employees, vendors and honor gift cards.

Rue21 has 20 stores in Iowa. 3 are closing next month: Cedar Falls, Williamsburg, and Ankeny.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.