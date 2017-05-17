Thunderstorms leave behind damaged homes, power outages in Council Bluffs



COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) -- Powerful thunderstorms that blew through much of Iowa damaged homes and other buildings and knocked down trees, limbs and power poles, leaving thousands of people without power.

Authorities have reported no injuries from Dayton, where a tree fell on a house during one storm Tuesday evening. Several downed trees littered yards and streets in Council Bluffs.

The fire department lost power in Missouri Valley, where fallen power lines and lightning touched off fires. MidAmerican Energy said Wednesday that nearly 6,600 of its Iowa customers had no power, including nearly 6,100 in Fort Dodge.

The Iowa State Patrol says the high winds knocked over some semitrailers on Interstate 29.

Winds of up to 70 mph were reported in Carroll and Shelby counties, and golf ball-size hail was reported in Crawford County.



