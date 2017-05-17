1 death as tornado hits Oklahoma subdivision



NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- The Latest on severe weather across the nation's midsection (all times local):

10:50 p.m.

At least one person has been killed by a tornado that roared through a portion of a western Oklahoma town.

The tornado struck about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday and wrecked much of a subdivision on the southern fringe of Elk City, Oklahoma, about 110 miles west of Oklahoma City.

The storm knocked out telephone service into and out of the city. But Fire Chaplain Danny Ringer told reporters at the scene late Tuesday that one person was known dead from the twister. He also said the storm destroyed 40 homes and damaged 50 to 75 others severely.

Elk City school officials have canceled classes for Wednesday.