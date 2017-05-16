Crews respond to Iowa City apartment fire

An Iowa City apartment fire caused $10,000 in damages Tuesday night.

The Iowa City Fire Department said at 6:30 p.m. they responded to a report of a kitchen fire at 740 Westgate Street. Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen of a first floor apartment.

People inside the apartment were able to get out prior to the firefighters arrival. No one was injured.

Battalion Chief Eric Nurnberg said crews were able to get the fire under control quickly and that 16 firefighters responded.

They were assisted by the Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, MidAmerican Energy, and the American Red Cross.