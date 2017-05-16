#1 Cedar Rapids Prairie Boys soccer edges Waterloo West 2-1 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

#1 Cedar Rapids Prairie Boys soccer edges Waterloo West 2-1

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The top ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie Boys soccer team holds off Waterloo West 2-1 in a game that was continued from Monday night.

The Prairie Hawks held a 2-0 lead in the first half before the game was halted by severe weather.  Waterloo West scored the only goal when the game was continued, Richardson Gbeynie scored on a break away chance to put the 16th ranked Wahawks on the board.

Prairie improves to 16-0 with the win while West falls to 12-6 with the loss.

