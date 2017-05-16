Clean up continues in Calmar following Monday's storm

Split wood and warped metal that was torn apart by Monday's storm, leaving a big mess on a dairy farm just east of Calmar.

The high winds tearing down a barn, flipping an RV, and leaving a path of debris into the fields to the east.

Kristi Elsbernd and her three youngest children were in the basement when the storm hit.

"The power started flashing and you could here this sudden roar that just came out of absolutely no where; you could feel the air rushing in and out of the room as you were sitting there. Your ears popped a little bit. It felt like it lasted an eternity and then all of a sudden, everything was just done," said Kristi Elsbernd.

Kristi's husband and oldest daughter were checking the safety of the cattle in the barn.

"We ran from the back of the barn, so we had to run in front of some of the open curtains and it was raining and hailing pretty bad. You could really hear anything because the wind was so loud," said 13-year-old Ashley Elsbernd.

The family spending the last 24 hours working to clean up what took minutes to tear down.

Surprisingly the cattle barn and milking parlor were left with little damage.

"Things can be replaced, people can't. I just keep telling myself that as we clean up," said Kristi.

The Elsbernds had lots of friends stopping by to help during the day of clean up.