UPDATE: More than one tornado possible in Wisconsin

By Jesse Yang

UPDATE: The National Weather Service says a supercell tracked across Polk, Barron, and Rusk counties late Tuesday afternoon spanning one or more tornadoes in Wisconsin.

In Barron County, approximately 40 trailer homes were destroyed by a tornado. A nearby turkey farm was also destroyed. A shelter and reception center is open in Cameron at the Mosaic Telephone Company.

Rusk County: The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touchdown in the Bruce area, near County Highway W and U.S. Highway 8. Emergency officials are reporting seven homes destroyed. There are no reports of injuries.

The National Weather Service will send Damage Survey Teams to the area Wednesday morning to assess the locations, strengths, and numbers of tornadoes. Parts of northwestern Wisconsin are expected to receive heavy rain tomorrow. Flood Warnings and Flood Watches have been issued for parts of the area.

The State Emergency Operations Center is open with Wisconsin Emergency Management, Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin Department of Administration and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Barron (WQOW) - Several people are injured in the Barron County, Wisconsin area, including one person who has died, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald

News 18 spoke with Sheriff Fitzgerald on Tuesday night. He confirmed there is one fatality and at least 25 people who are injured. Sheriff Fitzgerald said the severe damage is between Chetek and Cameron on Highway SS.

He said most of the damage is concentrated at a trailer park and turkey barns. Sheriff Fitzgerald said emergency crews are doing a second search of the buildings right now.