TORNADO: Sheriff says 1 fatality, at least 25 people injured in Chetek, WI area

By Jesse Yang

Barron (WQOW) - Several people are injured in the Barron County, Wisconsin area, including one person who has died, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald

News 18 spoke with Sheriff Fitzgerald on Tuesday night. He confirmed there is one fatality and at least 25 people who are injured. Sheriff Fitzgerald said the severe damage is between Chetek and Cameron on Highway SS.

He said most of the damage is concentrated at a trailer park and turkey barns. Sheriff Fitzgerald said emergency crews are doing a second search of the buildings right now.