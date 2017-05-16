Boil advisory lifted in Hazleton, no others scheduled - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

HAZLETON (KWWL) -

City officials say the water woes in Hazleton over the past several weeks should now all be fixed. A boil advisory has been lifted for the city, and no other advisories are scheduled at this time.

There have been a series of boil advisories in Hazleton recently, with crews there working to replace a water main and also install a new storm sewer.

