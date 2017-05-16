Storm tears through Ossian

Neighbors in Ossian are navigating through the mess after high winds and strong storms tear through the city overnight.

For most in Ossian, uprooted trees are a common sight following Monday night's storms.

Loren Hageman spent all day cleaning up the maze of branches in his front yard.

"A mess," said Hageman. "A big mess. When the first tree went down, I went for the basement."

Countless trees in Ossian, are snapped, cracked, and scattered.

Hageman's crews have been working all day to clear the debris, and get back to farm work. Monday night's nasty storm didn't leave without taking a hit at his cattle shed.

"Tore the roof off and killed a few cows," said Hageman.

Others in Ossian, were not as lucky, feeling the full force of those winds. A number of barns took a hit from the storms.

Winds were so powerful at times, neighbors describing the wind as "A freight train coming."

The top of a neighbors silo was also ripped off. Tin from his barn was bent and smashed, and sent flying into his neighbors yard.

Jason Zweibahmer had purchased his barn this past winter. Zweibahmer says he was just beginning to work on the new property, but now the damage has given him a bigger project to work on.

"It just like blew the back off and it was out in the hay-field and what not," said Zweibahmer. "It's going to be a lot of clean-up-going to take a lot of time, but we'll get through it."

Like Zweibahmer, Jennifer Hageman was optimistic after her machinery was still intact after her machine shed was destroyed.

"We were down there for ten minutes and then all of a sudden we heard the noise-that shrill high pitched noise," said Hageman. "And at that point, we were like okay, something bad is really happening."

After the storm had passed, Hageman came out of her basement to see their machine shed was torn apart.

"The poles are just pulled out of the ground, and one this side, you can see that they just snapped off," said Hageman.

Her machinery is still sitting untouched, but the pieces of the shed went flying, left scattered in her neighbor's yard.

"Hopefully, it'll dry up so we can get this stuff out of our neighbor's field," said Hageman. "So we can get this tin out of there. Yeah, we'll definitely rebuild because we need to store all the equipment."

