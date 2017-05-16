UNI announces 2017 Hall of Fame Class - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI announces 2017 Hall of Fame Class

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
 The University of Northern Iowa will induct five individuals and one team into its Athletics Hall of Fame this September.

The 2017 class will include Mike Furrey (Football), Jacqui Kalin (Women's Basketball), Bre Payton (Volleyball), Ben Boothby (Merlin Taylor Academic Hall of Fame Award), Jim Sullivan (Dr. Jitu D. Kothari Meritorious Service Award) and the 1977-78 Panther wrestling team.

This year's induction will mark the 33rd group of Panther student-athletes, coaches, teams and supporters to join the Athletics Hall of Fame. The 2017 Hall of Fame ceremony will take place Fri., Sept. 8, in the McLeod Center.
