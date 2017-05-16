UNI announces 2017 Hall of Fame Class

The University of Northern Iowa will induct five individuals and one team into its Athletics Hall of Fame this September.
Iowa State redshirt junior Ray Kasongo will be transferring from Iowa State, head coach Steve Prohm announced today.More >>
Former UNI quarterback Aaron Bailey has signed a free agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens, it was announced this week. Bailey was signed along with three other undrafted rookies on Monday and will look to transition from quarterback to the wide receiver position with the Ravens.More >>
Iowa State redshirt junior Ray Kasongo will be transferring from Iowa State, according to a press release from the school.More >>
Iowa junior Jake Adams has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week for the second time this season, it was announced Monday by the league office.More >>
