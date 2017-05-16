Cyclone Kasongo leaving Basketball program - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cyclone Kasongo leaving Basketball program

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Iowa State redshirt junior Ray Kasongo will be transferring from Iowa State, head coach Steve Prohm announced today.

“We appreciate Ray’s contributions to the program over the last year. I recently had a conversation with Ray and we agreed that it would be in his best interest to transfer to another program,” Prohm said. “My staff and I will continue to support him in any way possible and wish him the best in the future.”

Kasongo, a native of Toronto, Canada, sat out the 2016-17 season after transferring to Iowa State from Tennessee.

