Former UNI QB Aaron Bailey signs with Baltimore Ravens

Former UNI quarterback Aaron Bailey has signed a free agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens, it was announced this week.

Bailey was signed along with three other undrafted rookies on Monday and will look to transition from quarterback to the wide receiver position with the Ravens.

The Bolingbrook, Ill., native showed his versatility and athleticism during his time at UNI, scoring 25 touchdowns, rushing for 1,760 yards and throwing for 2,538 in just two seasons with the Panthers.

Bailey, who transferred to UNI from Illinois in 2015, finished his career ranked in the top-20 all-time at UNI in career rushing yards and tied for eighth in career rushing scores.

In 2015, he set a new single-season UNI and MVFC record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback, also breaking the school record for total rushing touchdowns in a season. In 2016, Bailey started six games, racking up 882 passing yards for six touchdowns and 426 rushing yards and six scores on the ground before suffering an injury.

Bailey is one of two Panthers who have signed a free agent contract this post-season, joining former defensive end Karter Schult, who signed with the Cleveland Browns in April.