Storm causes damage to school in Grant County, Wisconsin

The powerful storm Monday night made its way through Grant County, Wisconsin, ripping off the roof of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic School in Cuba City.

"I didn't realize how bad it was. I live out in the country and I didn't really -- it was bad, but I didn't anticipate this kind of damage," said Mary Schneider, school principal.

The aluminum roof was blown over. "It landed on the pre-K side of our school, and it caused a little bit of water damage inside the building," she said.

As a safety precaution, administrators canceled school for the day. More than 130 students were told to stay home.

Inside the building, some areas also had damage with water leaking from the ceiling. "It could've been a lot worse, because the water damage is fairly minimal. We can have classes tomorrow, so that's the important thing. We're getting close to the end of the school year," said Schneider.

People in the town of Potosi, also saw their fair share of storm damage.

A house on Main Street was surrounded by debris. A large tree in the backyard was snapped in half, and bedroom windows were shattered. The homeowner says when the storm came through, it sounded like a freight train.

She is thankful for the local fire department and Red Cross assisting her family.