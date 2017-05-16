Todd Prichard announces run for Iowa governor

Democratic Iowa House Representative Todd Prichard says he will run for the state's top political office.

Prichard made the announcement on the roof of the Cedar Rapids library this afternoon, his wife and daughter were there with him.

He said he wants to represent the forgotten Iowa such as small towns and working class neighborhoods.

"That's who I'm fighting for and that's who I'm running for as governor. Is to take care of those forgotten Iowans who are struggling with everyday needs, paying the mortgage, putting food on the table, paying the doctor bills."

He also spoke about his support of public schools and wanting to offer free community college to all Iowans.