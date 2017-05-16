Head-on crash kills one, seriously injures two

One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a head-on crash in Cedar Rapids.

It happened around 8:30 this morning in the 3700 block of Blairs Ferry Road.

Police say a Dodge 4x4 pickup truck crossed the center line and hit a Ford C-Max hatchback head on.

One person in the hatchback was killed.

Investigators worked to piece together the scene and figure out why the truck crossed into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the truck and the other person in the hatchback were taken to St. Luke's Hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released the names of those involved yet, they are working to notify family first.

Iowa has already seen 100 traffic deaths this year according to the Iowa DOT, the number is actually down around 16% from this same time last year.

At this time we don't have an update on the condition of the two people who were taken to the hospital.

