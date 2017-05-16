GEICO to move from Coralville to new office building in North Liberty

The Iowa GEICO office in Coralville is taking its business up the road to North Liberty with the intent to open a new 50,000-square-foot office building.

The city of North Liberty announced the move on May 16th.

“We’re happy to welcome GEICO to North Liberty’s family of businesses. More and more people are realizing that North Liberty is a great place to live and work, and this project will bring high-quality jobs that will add substantially to the city’s quality of life," North Liberty Mayor, Terry Donahue, said.

The office will be located east of Interstate 380, south of the Penn St. exit.

GEICO regional vice president, Dan Beacom, said in the release that they are excited to work with North Liberty and developers on the new facility.

"We want to thank Coralville’s city officials for helping us build a successful business through the gracious assistance they provided over the last 20 years," Beacom said.

The Coralville office is located on 2nd Street, south of Coral Ridge Mall.

The release did not say how many jobs they intend to add at the new location.