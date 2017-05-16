UNI quarterback signs with NFL Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens like the potential they see in Aaron Bailey.

The former UNI quarterback has signed a free agent contract with the Ravens, but will likely become a wide receiver for the Baltimore NFL franchise.

Bailey and three other undrafted rookies signed contracts Monday.

The Bolingbrook, Ill., native showed his versatility and athleticism during his time at UNI, scoring 25 touchdowns, rushing for 1,760 yards and throwing for 2,538 in just two seasons with the Panthers.

Bailey, who transferred to UNI from Illinois in 2015, finished his career ranked in the top-20 all-time at UNI in career rushing yards and tied for eighth in career rushing scores.

In 2015, he set a new single-season UNI and MVFC record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback, also breaking the school record for total rushing touchdowns in a season. In 2016, Bailey started six games, racking up 882 passing yards for six touchdowns and 426 rushing yards and six scores on the ground before suffering an injury.

Bailey is one of two Panthers who have signed a free agent contract this post-season.

Former UNI defensive end, Karter Schult, signed earlier with the Cleveland Browns.