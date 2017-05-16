Waterloo woman who doused woman with gasoline sentenced to priso - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo woman who doused woman with gasoline sentenced to prison

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A woman who doused another woman and her car with gasoline and threatened to set it on fire is sentenced to ten years in prison.  29-year-old Traynetta Ford, of Waterloo, agreeing to a plea deal to charges of second degree arson.

According to a police report, she threatened to burn and kill Yoshida Thomas inside a convenience store in March.  She apparently then tossed the gasoline on the car, with Thomas' three children inside.

Nobody was hurt.

