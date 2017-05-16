Waterloo woman who doused woman with gasoline sentenced to prison

A woman who doused another woman and her car with gasoline and threatened to set it on fire is sentenced to ten years in prison. 29-year-old Traynetta Ford, of Waterloo, agreeing to a plea deal to charges of second degree arson.

According to a police report, she threatened to burn and kill Yoshida Thomas inside a convenience store in March. She apparently then tossed the gasoline on the car, with Thomas' three children inside.

Nobody was hurt.