Waverly PD to receive 8 body cameras for officers - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waverly PD to receive 8 body cameras for officers

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
WAVERLY (KWWL) -

The Waverly Police Department will soon have body cameras for some of its officers.  The Waverly City Council unanimously approved the purchase of eight body cameras.

The total cost is just shy of $12,000.  It's not known exactly when the department will have the cameras and start using them.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.