Waterloo couple indicted on child sex trafficking charges

An eastern Iowa couple accused of luring two teens from Chicago and forcing them to perform sexual acts for money are now facing federal charges. 36-year-old Lawrence Campbell, Jr. and 25-year-old Sade Campbell, of Waterloo, are charged with sex trafficking of children.

According to court documents, Lawrence met the two girls online, bought them bus tickets, and told them he could offer them a "better life." He apparently then had them pose for scandalous photos, which were posted online.

The girls were arrested for shoplifting, but they told police Lawrence made them steal clothes to sell for money. Some of the stolen merchandise was later found at Campbell's home.