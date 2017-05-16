EF-0 Tornado confirmed from Monday evening storms - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

EF-0 Tornado confirmed from Monday evening storms

Written by Rachael Peart, Storm Track 7 Meteorologist
Radar from Monday evening Radar from Monday evening

Widespread wind damage occurred across
northeast Iowa late on Monday May 15, 2017. West of 
Calmar, Iowa damage to trees indicated the 
likelihood of a very weak tornado versus straight-line 
wind damage. The damage was seen along a broken path 
running southeast from 265th Avenue to the southern 
shore area of Lake Meyer. 

.THE LAKE MEYER TORNADO...

Rating:                 EF-0
Estimated peak wind:    70 mph
Path length /Statute/:  A broken, 1 mile path 
Path width /Maximum/:   50 yards
Fatalities:             0
Injuries:               0

Start date:             May 15 2017 
Start time:             645 pm 
Start location:         2 miles SE Spillville, Iowa

End date:               May 15 2017
End time:               647 pm 
End location:           2 miles SSW Calmar, Iowa 

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale Classifies
Tornadoes into the following categories.

EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph
EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph
EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph
EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph
EF4...Violent...166 To 200 mph
EF5...Violent...>200 mph
 

More details to come. 

