EF-0 Tornado confirmed from Monday evening storms

Widespread wind damage occurred across

northeast Iowa late on Monday May 15, 2017. West of

Calmar, Iowa damage to trees indicated the

likelihood of a very weak tornado versus straight-line

wind damage. The damage was seen along a broken path

running southeast from 265th Avenue to the southern

shore area of Lake Meyer.

.THE LAKE MEYER TORNADO...

Rating: EF-0

Estimated peak wind: 70 mph

Path length /Statute/: A broken, 1 mile path

Path width /Maximum/: 50 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: May 15 2017

Start time: 645 pm

Start location: 2 miles SE Spillville, Iowa

End date: May 15 2017

End time: 647 pm

End location: 2 miles SSW Calmar, Iowa

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale Classifies

Tornadoes into the following categories.

EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph

EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph

EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph

EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph

EF4...Violent...166 To 200 mph

EF5...Violent...>200 mph



More details to come.