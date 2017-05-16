EF-0 Tornado confirmed from Monday evening storms

Widespread wind damage occurred across
northeast Iowa late on Monday May 15, 2017. West of
Calmar, Iowa damage to trees indicated the
likelihood of a very weak tornado versus straight-line
wind damage. The damage was seen along a broken path
running southeast from 265th Avenue to the southern
shore area of Lake Meyer.
.THE LAKE MEYER TORNADO...
Rating: EF-0
Estimated peak wind: 70 mph
Path length /Statute/: A broken, 1 mile path
Path width /Maximum/: 50 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start date: May 15 2017
Start time: 645 pm
Start location: 2 miles SE Spillville, Iowa
End date: May 15 2017
End time: 647 pm
End location: 2 miles SSW Calmar, Iowa
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale Classifies
Tornadoes into the following categories.
EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph
EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph
EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph
EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph
EF4...Violent...166 To 200 mph
EF5...Violent...>200 mph
More details to come.
