Fire damages building in Hazleton

The fire chief in Hazleton says a fire in the city's trailer court area damaged a building overnight.

The chief says crews responded to the fire around 3 a.m. this morning, and the damaged building serves as a tornado shelter and workshop. A viewer sent KWWL pictures from the scene.

There's no information at this time regarding any possible injuries, nor is there an estimate on the damage sustained from the fire.

