Fire damages building in Hazleton

HAZLETON (KWWL) -

The fire chief in Hazleton says a fire in the city's trailer court area damaged a building overnight.

The chief says crews responded to the fire around 3 a.m. this morning, and the damaged building serves as a tornado shelter and workshop. A viewer sent KWWL pictures from the scene.

There's no information at this time regarding any possible injuries, nor is there an estimate on the damage sustained from the fire.

Stay will KWWL on air and online as more details on the fire become available.

