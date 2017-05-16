Splash pads open in Cedar Rapids - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Splash pads open in Cedar Rapids

Posted: Updated:
Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Splash pads in Cedar Rapids will turn on on May 21st.

The splash pads are located at  Cedar Valley Park, Cleveland Park, Daniels Park, Hayes Park, Hidder Park, Jacolyn Park, Noelridge Park, Redmond Park, Time Check Park and Twin Pines Park.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.