Ray Kasongo transferring from Iowa State

Iowa State redshirt junior Ray Kasongo will be transferring from Iowa State, according to a press release from the school.

"We appreciate Ray's contributions to the program over the last year. I recently had a conversation with Ray and we agreed that it would be in his best interest to transfer to another program," Head Coach Steve Prohm said. "My staff and I will continue to support him in any way possible and wish him the best in the future."

Kasongo sat out the 2016-17 season after transferring to the Cyclones from Tennessee.