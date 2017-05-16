Winneshiek County Emergency Management shares new pictures of st - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Winneshiek County Emergency Management shares new pictures of storm damage

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Facebook/Winneshiek County Emergency Management Courtesy: Facebook/Winneshiek County Emergency Management
Courtesy: Facebook/Winneshiek County Emergency Management Courtesy: Facebook/Winneshiek County Emergency Management
Courtesy: Facebook/Winneshiek County Emergency Management Courtesy: Facebook/Winneshiek County Emergency Management
Courtesy: Facebook/Winneshiek County Emergency Management Courtesy: Facebook/Winneshiek County Emergency Management
Courtesy: Facebook/Winneshiek County Emergency Management Courtesy: Facebook/Winneshiek County Emergency Management
WINNESHIEK COUNTY (KWWL) -

Winneshiek County Emergency Management is continuing to share pictures of the extensive damage left behind throughout the county after last night's severe storms.

Attached are more pictures shared to the organization's Facebook page. The pictures are from across the county.

You can see more pictures of the storms and the ensuing damage on KWWL's slideshow of the storms.

If you have pictures of storm damage you'd like to share today, you can log onto Facebook to post on KWWL's page.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.