Cedar Rapids Police investigating deadly accident

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a deadly accident in the 3700 block of Blairs Ferry Road.

Police tell us a Hatchback SUV was driving eastbound when a pickup truck crossed the center line - killing one person inside the SUV.

Another person who was in the SUV was taken to St. Lukes Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck also has serious injuries.

Officers are directing traffic in the area, and a crime scene unit is on scene taking photographs.

They're trying to figure out why the truck crossed the center line.

