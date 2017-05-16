Loras professor announces candidacy for Iowa House

Brad Cavanagh, an associate professor of social work at Loras College, announced he'll be running for the Iowa House seat vacated by Abby Finkenauer, who earlier announced her run for Congress.

Cavanagh, a democrat, announced his intention at the Smokestack in Dubuque Tuesday night.

“I want to be part of the solution to the problems we face in our state. Right now we need strong, visionary leaders who can move Iowa forward," he said in a press release.