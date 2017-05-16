Splash pads in Cedar Rapids reopening for the summer this Sunday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Splash pads in Cedar Rapids reopening for the summer this Sunday

Posted: Updated:
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

The popular splash pads across the City of Five Seasons will open this weekend.

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department says it will turn on the splash pads in parks throughout the city starting Sunday, May 21.

There are splash pads at Cedar Valley Park, Cleveland Park, Daniels Park, Hayes Park, Hidder Park, Jacolyn Park, Noelridge Park, Redmond Park, Time Check Park and Twin Pines Park.

The water will be turned on at 10 a.m. each day and turned off for the night at 8 p.m.

For more information, call the Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department at (319) 286-5566.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.