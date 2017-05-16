Splash pads in Cedar Rapids reopening for the summer this Sunday

The popular splash pads across the City of Five Seasons will open this weekend.

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department says it will turn on the splash pads in parks throughout the city starting Sunday, May 21.

There are splash pads at Cedar Valley Park, Cleveland Park, Daniels Park, Hayes Park, Hidder Park, Jacolyn Park, Noelridge Park, Redmond Park, Time Check Park and Twin Pines Park.

The water will be turned on at 10 a.m. each day and turned off for the night at 8 p.m.

For more information, call the Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department at (319) 286-5566.