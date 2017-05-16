Hundreds of people lose power in South Dakota storms - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hundreds of people lose power in South Dakota storms

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Other parts of the Midwest are cleaning up today after strong storms.

Trees have been knocked down in South Dakota, and storms tore the roofs off of several buildings. 

According to the National Weather Service, winds reached up to 80 miles an hour in parts of South Dakota. Hundreds of people lost power.

In Armour, people say many others are showing up to help clean up the damage. 

