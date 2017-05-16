NEW PICTURES: Storm shreds siding on many homes - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

NEW PICTURES: Storm shreds siding on many homes

FT. ATKINSON (KWWL) -

High winds and hail damaged a number of homes in Fort Atkinson.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office is out inspecting the damage this morning.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

Winneshiek County Emergency Management says there's extensive property damage in the southern half of the county. Emergency management says "the city of Fort Atkinson was directly hit by devastating hail."

The office is also thanking more than 90 volunteers, 9 fire departments and other law enforcement agencies for helping with the cleanup.

The National Weather Service will be there this morning to look at the damage.

KWWL has put together a slideshow of pictures from last night's storms.

Also, if you have pictures of storm damage you'd like to share today, post those to our KWWL Facebook page.

