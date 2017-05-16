Lots of storm damage in Clayton County

Monday night's storm hit parts of Clayton County particularly hard.

A lot of the damage is concentrated along Ironwood Road, just outside of Garber.

Bill Dugan, a homeowner in the area, said he's never experienced such an intense storm before.

He's waking up to one big tree uprooted in his yard, while the top of another came completely off.

"It was such a loud roar, and when this was all happening, you couldn't see 30 yards out the window. It was just gray, and black and terrible."

Dugan said he saw his neighbor's garage collapse during the course of the storm.

Just down the road, two big panels of roof are missing on a farm building.

And a barn collapsed, also along Ironwood Rd.

In Garber, at least one tree is down, and many other branches thrown around the city.

Damage can be seen behind a house on Osterdock Road, where it appears at least one tree came down.