Calmar dealing with storm damage

Sara Belmont
The city of Calmar is dealing with storm damage this morning. There's a lot of trees down in the area.

Part of a fence is knocked over. Signs also knocked over in the area.

Winneshiek County Sheriffs say they're waiting or it to get light again to start looking and cleaning up the storm damage in Calmar as well as neighboring towns.

