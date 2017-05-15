Hail damages dozens of homes

Heavy hail shattered countless windows in a spring storm, Monday night.

The town of Fort Atkinson was hit hard by hail up to a quarter inch in size.

The hail shattered most of the west-facing windows in the town, leaving emergency crews working late into the night to board up the broken windows.

Fort Atkinson is mainly a retirement community, which created major concerns during the storm.

"Right now, we are checking house to house making sure everyone's medical conditions are okay and their welfare, first and foremost. We have lots of volunteers here from neighboring counties. They are going to start boarding up the windows and the damage and helping with any assistance that they need," said Jay Schwamman from Fort Atkinson Fire Department, while he worked to organize crews for cleanup.

Dozens of volunteers from surrounding departments worked for hours to board up every window in the town.

Many of the departments also bringing truckloads of much-needed plywood.

The siding on many of the buildings was also stripped off by the hail.

The storm also caused downed trees and flash flooding in fields.

Schwamman says the next couple days will be difficult as the community works to clean up the storm damage, but they are thankful for the help of so many volunteers.

Area residents who need assistance with storm damage can contact the Fort Atkinson Fire Department at 563-534-7333.