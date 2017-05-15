Storm damage reported across eastern Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Storm damage reported across eastern Iowa

Quick round of storms Monday evening left behind some damage across eastern Iowa.

68 mph wind gust 1 mile south of Plainfield 
1.75” diameter size hail in Latimer
6” diameter size tree limb snapped in Hampton
60 mph wind gust in Dubuque
Broken windows, damaged siding and debris in Fort Atkinson
Siding ripped off the building in Calmar
Roof damage to machine shed in Calmar
Large tree branch down in Fredericksburg
Fence knocked over in Calmar
Roof damage and power lines down in Guttenburg
Tree limbs down in Nashua
Signs blown down in Postville
Trees knocked over and roof damage in Randalia
Trees down over Highway 52 in Ossian
Numerous trees down in Frankville
Numerous trees down in Spillville
4-6” diameter tree branches broken off the trees in Plainfield

