Storm damage reported across eastern Iowa

Quick round of storms Monday evening left behind some damage across eastern Iowa.

68 mph wind gust 1 mile south of Plainfield

1.75” diameter size hail in Latimer

6” diameter size tree limb snapped in Hampton

60 mph wind gust in Dubuque

Broken windows, damaged siding and debris in Fort Atkinson

Siding ripped off the building in Calmar

Roof damage to machine shed in Calmar

Large tree branch down in Fredericksburg

Fence knocked over in Calmar

Roof damage and power lines down in Guttenburg

Tree limbs down in Nashua

Signs blown down in Postville

Trees knocked over and roof damage in Randalia

Trees down over Highway 52 in Ossian

Numerous trees down in Frankville

Numerous trees down in Spillville

4-6” diameter tree branches broken off the trees in Plainfield

