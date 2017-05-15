Fire Department holds 5th annual blood drive to honor of one of its own

Bob Parker passed away after a battle with cancer on May 14th, 2016. He was the longest serving fire fighter in North Liberty history after 45 years with the department.

"The inspiration that he had, he was always a very positive person and brought that here. Even when he was going through his treatment he was just, the way he battled and the way he fought and the way he lived his life was an inspiration to all of us," Rob DuBay, a North Liberty Fire Fighter, said.

The North Liberty Fire Department began holding the blood drive in 2013 after Parker was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2012. Every year, they have a goal of collecting 60 units of blood, the same amount that Parker used in his treatment.

"We try and meet that goal every year to give back because that's what Bob did. He's been giving to the community for decades," DuBay said.

A year after his death, the department said it's important for them to continue on with the blood drive.

"We want to continue to honor that legacy. He gave to the community and we want to honor that. We want to continue to give back to him and all of those others that are in need. Each unit of blood has the possibility of saving two people's lives and that's part of what we do, right? We go out to help people in their time of need and this is one more way for us to give back to the community, as well," DuBay said.

The blood drive is just one way the legacy of Bob Parker continues.

"It means the world to me that the department would do this and that the people of North Liberty would come out and support me like they have. I'm very honored that they did that," Parker told KWWL back in 2013 during the first blood drive.

The North Liberty Fire Department teams up with the University of Iowa's DeGowin Blood Center each year.