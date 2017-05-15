Loretta Lynn starting rehabilitation after stroke - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Loretta Lynn starting rehabilitation after stroke

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Country legend Loretta Lynn is starting rehabilitation after suffering a stroke more than a week ago.

An update posted on her website Monday said the 85-year-old Country Music Hall of Fame singer and songwriter has been moved from a hospital into rehabilitation. She was taken to the hospital May 4 after having a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. But she is expected to make a full recovery.

The post said she wanted to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

The Grammy-winner had a string of hits starting in the 1960s with the biographical "Coal Miner's Daughter," which was made into a best-selling book and movie, as well as songs like `'You Ain't Woman Enough," `'The Pill" and "One's on the Way."
 

