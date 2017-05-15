Gov. Branstad signs proclamation to help spread awareness of DIPG

Governor Branstad signed a proclamation last week making May 17, 2017 Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) Awareness Day in Iowa.

DIPG is the type of brain tumor that took the life of 6-year-old Austin Smith of Iowa around a year ago.

His family started the Austin Strong Foundation in his honor which helps raise awareness of DIPG.

You may remember KWWL reporting on the Austin Strong Foundation as some of the donations for it were stolen in March from Sally's on Broadway in Springville.

After word got out about the break-in at Sally's donations began to pour in, matching and surpassing what was taken.

Britt & Mikinzie Smith and the Austin Strong Foundation sent the following statement to KWWL in regards to the proclamation.

"Britt and I are very excited to finally share that our request has been accepted and this Thursday we will be traveling to the Capitol to witness Governor Branstad sign the proclamation to make May 17th Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) Awareness Day in Iowa!!! To get this accomplished in Austin's honor was very important to us. Thank you to Jenny Mosier of the Michael Mosier Defeat DIPG Foundation for leading the charge in making this a nationwide movement. Iowa and the Austin Strong Foundation are now on board! Awareness is such an important part of fighting this disease. Sadly, before Austin was diagnosed we knew very little about childhood cancer let alone DIPG and how little funding was available. On May 17th, I challenge you to do something to help spread awareness and give these children a voice! Thank you so much for your support!"