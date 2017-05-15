Multiple autism-friendly summer events planned in Iowa City

Multiple events for individuals on the Autism spectrum and their families are being made available this summer in Iowa City, hosted by the Iowa City Autism Community.

The events will be closed to the general public and some will be limited to the number of participants in order to create an accessible environment. All ages are welcomed to the events, as are siblings.

The Iowa City Autism Community is an organization of parents of children on the autism spectrum as well as autistic individuals.

"Our purpose is to create supportive community connections, promote meaningful dialogue, and advocate for autism acceptance," it said.

Information about all the available events and how to register is below:

ICAC has partnered with the East Central Iowa Autism Society to offer reduced-price autism-friendly jumping hours at AirFX Trampoline Park in Hiawatha on the following dates: June 5, July 24, and August 15 from 9:00am-11:00am on each day. There is a fifty jumper limit, so please call AirFX to register ahead of time: 319-378-4247.

ICAC is partnering with the University of Iowa Stead Children’s Hospital Autism Center to offer a free open swim at the University of Iowa Campus Recreation and Wellness Center’s leisure pool on Saturday, June 10, 4:00pm-5:30pm. Family locker rooms are available. No registration necessary.

On Saturday, June 17, ICAC is partnering with the Iowa City Public Library to offer an autism-friendly browsing hour from 9:00am-10:00am. Lights will be lowered and the library will offer a special activity and a visit from a therapy animal. No registration is necessary.

Brush and Barrel Paint Studio in Coralville will host an autism-friendly space-themed painting event on June 22 at 10:00am. Registration is limited to 20 painters; please go on-line or call to register: 319-338-5787. The cost is $15.

ICAC is partnering with Iowa Gym-Nest to offer an open gym on June 28, 1:00-2:00pm at their Coralville location. The cost is $5 per person; no pre-registration is required.