Iowa City offers option to pay for parking on your cell phone

The University of Iowa and city of Iowa City are working together to help make paying for parking easier.

You can now pay for a parking space using your cell phone.

It's called Passport Parking and it starts with going to the website ppprk.com or downloading the app on your phone.

Stickers on the parking meters include the link.

"You know you pull up to a meter and everybody's searching for coins and in this day and age rarely does anybody have a stack of coins sitting in their vehicle," says Jim Sayre, University of Iowa Associate Director for Parking & Transportation.

Once opening the link or app you will put in the information it asks for such as a credit card number, this is something you will only have to do the first time you use it.

"Once it's set up you will be able to pay in 15 seconds or so, it's really quick," says Mark Rummel, Iowa City Transportation & Resource Management Associate Director.

You will be asked to enter a zone and space number which can be found on the parking meter.

A timer will start letting you know how much time you have until your meter runs out.

Having the option to pay-by-phone is something both the city and the university are excited about.

"You go to other large municipalities and it's an option, and we just felt like it was something we had to do," says Sayre.

Cedar Rapids and Dubuque also offer similar payment options using cell phones.

Passport Parking is available at any of the university or city parking meters as well as the Chauncey Swan and Harrison Street parking ramps.