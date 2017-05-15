No laughing matter: Writer claims Conan O'Brien stole jokes - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

No laughing matter: Writer claims Conan O'Brien stole jokes

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -
An unusual lawsuit accusing Conan O'Brien of stealing jokes is moving forward.
   A federal judge in San Diego refused last week to toss the lawsuit that alleges O'Brien lifted punchlines about Caitlyn Jenner, Tom Brady and the Washington Monument.
   Writer Robert Alexander Kaseberg accused the late-night comedian of copyright infringement for stealing jokes he posted online.
   Kaseberg has written for various publications and had more than 1,000 of his jokes told by O'Brien's rival Jay Leno.
   O'Brien, his company and Turner Broadcasting System deny the allegations and claim the material was original.
   Judge Janis Sammartino says three jokes by Kaseberg are entitled to "thin copyright protection."
   But it will be up to judge or jury at trial to determine if O'Brien did rip off the jokes.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.