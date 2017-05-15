Special election set following Iowa lawmaker's death - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Special election set following Iowa lawmaker's death

Posted: Updated:
A special election has been scheduled to fill the Iowa House seat left open by the death of Rep. Greg Forristall.
   Gov. Terry Branstad signed a proclamation Monday directing a special election on June 27 for House District 22. The district covers Pottawattamie County in southwest Iowa.
   Forristall, a Republican from Macedonia, died earlier this month during his sixth term as a lawmaker. House Speaker Linda Upmeyer said the 67-year-old Forristall had been battling cancer.
   The elected individual will finish the remainder of Forristall's term, serving through 2019.
   The Republican-majority House had 59 GOP lawmakers this session and 41 Democrats. The Senate is also controlled by Republicans.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.