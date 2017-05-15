Special election set following Iowa lawmaker's death

A special election has been scheduled to fill the Iowa House seat left open by the death of Rep. Greg Forristall.

Gov. Terry Branstad signed a proclamation Monday directing a special election on June 27 for House District 22. The district covers Pottawattamie County in southwest Iowa.

Forristall, a Republican from Macedonia, died earlier this month during his sixth term as a lawmaker. House Speaker Linda Upmeyer said the 67-year-old Forristall had been battling cancer.

The elected individual will finish the remainder of Forristall's term, serving through 2019.

The Republican-majority House had 59 GOP lawmakers this session and 41 Democrats. The Senate is also controlled by Republicans.