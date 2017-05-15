Possible fireworks bans in eastern Iowa cities

You can buy them...but can you use them? Some eastern Iowa cities are considering bans when it comes to the use of fireworks.

It will be legal to sell and use fireworks in Iowa starting June 1 but tonight, cities like Cedar Falls and Waterloo are deciding whether or not to ban the use of fireworks within city limits.

State Senator Jeff Danielson has been a strong supporter of this bill and as a firefighter, he says it's all about responsible limited use.

He says, "When people call the fire house asking about them, we can now tell them the right way to use fireworks. Have you thought about a water supply? Have you been a good neighbor and talked with your neighbors about using fireworks?"

In Cedar Falls, the question tonight is over the use on city owned property. Danielson is asking council members to do their homework.

"Look at your open burn ordinances and your noise and nuisance ordinances," he says.

He says this way, Iowans can celebrate the holiday in a fun and safe way.

"I firmly believe this is American, not American't and this is a way that communities and families can enjoy celebrating our country's freedom in a responsible, family-friendly way," he says.

The Cedar Falls city council meeting will be at 7 tonight. This is the last meeting before June 1, when it will be legal to sell and use fireworks in the state.

Waterloo city council will be talking about fireworks restrictions tonight as well. They are considering a complete ban on the use of fireworks- anywhere within city limits.

*****************

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has legalized the sale of bottle rockets, roman candles and most other consumer fireworks, sparking enthusiasm from vendors eager to expand into the state.



Branstad signed a bill Tuesday approved by the Legislature that allows sales between June 1 and July 8 as well as from Dec. 10 to Jan. 3.



Iowa has long been among the few states that ban the sale and use of most fireworks. Several vendors now are scrambling to sell fireworks in Iowa.



Under the law, cities and counties may forbid the use of fireworks, but they cannot prohibit their sale. However, local governments can control locations of firework sales.



Firework sales in Iowa are expected to bring in about $1.5 million in sales tax revenue for the 2018 fiscal year.

Read the full Senate File 489 here: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/publications/LGE/87/SF489.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery



Before, the Iowa legislature banned the private use of fireworks in 1938 after devastating fires.



The City of Sioux City and Sioux City Fire Rescue is researching the new law.

.