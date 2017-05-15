Hillary Clinton launches new political group

Hillary Clinton is wading back into politics.

After hiking in the woods, attending Broadway shows and making a series of increasingly frank public statements on her election loss to Republican Donald Trump, the former Democratic presidential candidate officially launched her new political group Monday afternoon.

Onward Together, whose name and logo are a nod to her campaign's "Stronger Together" slogan, aims to reinforce the so-called resistance movement that has sprung up since President Trump's election.

"From the Women's March to airports across the country where communities are welcoming immigrants and refugees to town hall meetings in every community, Americans are speaking out like never before," Clinton said in an email to supporters announcing the group. "To support this wave of grassroots organizing, we're launching Onward Together, an organization dedicated to advancing the progressive vision that earned nearly 66 million votes in the last election."

So far, Clinton said she would support new groups like Indivisible, the vast progressive organizing network; RunForSomething, which works to recruit millennial candidates for office; and Swing Left, which aims to flip the House of Representatives. Clinton is also supporting existing groups like EmergeAmerica, which works to elect female candidates for office, and the civil rights group Color of Change.

Clinton also hinted that Howard Dean would be involved somehow. The former progressive presidential candidate supported Clinton over fellow Vermonter Bernie Sanders in last year's presidential primary.

"I'm now back to being an activist citizen and part of the resistance," Clinton said last week at a luncheon in New York City.

Like similar groups that grew out of Sanders' and Barack Obama's presidential campaigns, Onward Together is organized as 501(c)4 non-profit organization. Unlike political action committees, these types of groups do not need to disclose their donors and can accept unlimited contributions, leading campaign finance reform advocates to label them "dark money" organizations.