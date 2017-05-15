2 die, 1 hurt in Guthrie Center house fire

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa (AP) -- Two people were killed and another person critically injured in an early morning house fire in the central Iowa city of Guthrie Center.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says firefighters were dispatched at 12:27 a.m. Monday to the fire.

Two people died in the fire and one person was flown to an Omaha hospital.

Several agencies, including the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Guthrie County Sheriff's Office, are investigating the fire. Those who died will be positively identified as part of autopsies planned later in the week.

Guthrie Center is about 50 miles west of Des Moines.