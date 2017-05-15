Chris Soules' request to dismiss charges is denied

Chris Soules' attempt to have his charges dismissed has been denied by the court in Buchanan County.

From the actual docket released by Buchanan County today, it reads: "In light of the filing of the Trial Information in this matter, the Motion to Dismiss previously filed by the Defendant is considered by the Court to be procedurally moot and no hearing or ruling will be had thereon. IT IS SO ORDERED."

The order was signed by Kellyann Lekar, Chief District Court Judge.