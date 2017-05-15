Chris Soules' request to dismiss charges is denied - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Chris Soules' request to dismiss charges is denied

Posted: Updated:

Chris Soules' attempt to have his charges dismissed has been denied by the court in Buchanan County.

From the actual docket released by Buchanan County today, it reads: "In light of the filing of the Trial Information in this matter, the Motion to Dismiss previously filed by the Defendant is considered by the Court to be procedurally moot and no hearing or ruling will be had thereon. IT IS SO ORDERED."

The order was signed by Kellyann Lekar, Chief District Court Judge.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.