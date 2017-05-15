Jaguar escapes enclosure, attacks monkey at Texas zoo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Jaguar escapes enclosure, attacks monkey at Texas zoo

Posted: Updated:
ABILENE, Texas (AP) -

Officials insist there was no risk to the public when a jaguar escaped its enclosure and attacked a monkey at a Texas zoo, even though they don't know how the big cat got loose.

Abilene Zoo Executive Director Bill Gersonde says staff discovered 2-year-old Estrella missing Monday morning before the zoo opened for the day.

Estrella was found soon after atop a neighboring exhibit holding spider monkeys. Gersonde says it appears Estrella reached inside and seriously injured the monkey, which has been euthanized.

Estrella was tranquilized using a dart gun then placed in a holding pen. Another jaguar also was secured.

Gersonde said at a news conference that the doors to the jaguar enclosure are secure and that there was never any threat to the public. He didn't elaborate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.