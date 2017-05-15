Jaguar escapes enclosure, attacks monkey at Texas zoo

Officials insist there was no risk to the public when a jaguar escaped its enclosure and attacked a monkey at a Texas zoo, even though they don't know how the big cat got loose.

Abilene Zoo Executive Director Bill Gersonde says staff discovered 2-year-old Estrella missing Monday morning before the zoo opened for the day.

Estrella was found soon after atop a neighboring exhibit holding spider monkeys. Gersonde says it appears Estrella reached inside and seriously injured the monkey, which has been euthanized.

Estrella was tranquilized using a dart gun then placed in a holding pen. Another jaguar also was secured.

Gersonde said at a news conference that the doors to the jaguar enclosure are secure and that there was never any threat to the public. He didn't elaborate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.